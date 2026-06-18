KUALA NERUS, June 18 — Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) has improved its position in the QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) 2027, rising to the 701-710 band globally from 801-850 in the previous year.

UMT Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim said the achievement places the university among the top 47 per cent of universities worldwide, reflecting its continued progress in advancing academic excellence, research, international collaboration and sustainability on the global stage.

He said the accomplishment was driven by the collective commitment of the university community, including academic staff, researchers, students, alumni, administrative personnel and strategic partners.

“In terms of sustainability, UMT continues to demonstrate a strong and consistent commitment, achieving a score of 63.9 for sustainability indicators and securing a place among the top 10 institutions in this area.

“In the QS WUR 2027 assessment, UMT also recorded encouraging performance in the Citations per Faculty (CPF) indicator, achieving a citation index of 159.5 per academic staff member, significantly surpassing the global median of 59.9 and placing UMT among the top seven universities in Malaysia for this indicator,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamri said that as a university recognised for its strengths in marine science, fisheries, aquaculture and ocean sustainability, UMT remains committed to expanding its role as a leader in knowledge creation and science-driven solutions to address challenges related to oceans, climate change and sustainable development.

He added that throughout the QS WUR 2027 evaluation period, UMT produced more than 6,900 scientific publications and accumulated over 100,000 normalised citations, underscoring the institution’s capability to generate high-quality research with meaningful impact on the global academic community.

“At the same time, UMT continues to strengthen strategic industry ties and broaden international collaborations. QS data also shows that UMT’s graduate employability rate stands at 92.1 per cent, reflecting the ability of its graduates to meet the demands of today’s job market.

“This achievement will serve as a catalyst for the university to further strengthen its culture of research and innovation, enhance international visibility and expand its network of strategic partnerships,” he said. — Bernama