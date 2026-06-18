KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Terengganu has retained its position as the best-performing state in the country for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination for the seventh consecutive year after recording a cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.18 for 2025.

Terengganu deputy education director Che Wan Zuraidi Che Wan Zaid said the achievement surpassed the national average CGPA of 2.88, Kosmo! Online reported.

“A total of 112 candidates obtained straight As with a perfect CGPA of 4.0, while 147 candidates achieved all As, comprising a combination of A and A- grades.

“Some 90.47 per cent, or 1,699 candidates, obtained Principal passes in all subjects taken,” he said while announcing the state’s STPM 2025 results at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Sawa today.

Che Wan Zuraidi said 43 of the state’s 46 schools exceeded the national CGPA average, while 36 schools recorded a CGPA of 3.00 or higher.