KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has confirmed that the first two FA-50M light combat aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia in October.

RMAF chief General Tan Sri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said the remaining aircraft would be delivered in stages through to March 2028, Kosmo! Online reported today.

He said this showed that the procurement programme for the 18 aircraft remains on track.

“We have restructured No. 15 Squadron and relocated it to Kuantan Air Base, which will serve as the main operating centre for these aircraft.

“Upgrading works at the base are now in their final phase and are expected to be fully completed by July, while squadron staffing has already reached 90 per cent,” he said.

He was speaking at the RMAF’s 68th anniversary parade at Subang Air Base today.

Muhamad Norazlan said a pioneer group had been sent to South Korea for intensive training since October last year to ensure smooth operations from the day the aircraft arrive.

The group comprises six flight instructors and 56 engineering crew members.

“All pilots have completed ground studies and simulator training, and are currently undergoing flight training on the TA-50 aircraft.

“The first two pilots will complete their training in October, while the remaining four will finish in December. Preparations are 100 per cent complete, so when the FA-50M aircraft arrive in October, God willing, the RMAF will be ready to operate them immediately without delay,” he said.