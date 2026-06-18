BATU GAJAH, June 18 — A gardener was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a contract worker in Kampung Gajah last week.

Mohammad Farizzal Fazly Mohd Zulkifly, 30, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan, who then set July 20 for mention.

No plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The man is charged with murdering Muhammad Fahmi Abdullah, 29, on the side of Jalan Utama, Jalan Trans Perak in the Perak Tengah district between 4.30am and 5.49am on June 10 this year.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death sentence, or imprisonment for 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with whipping of not less than 12 strokes, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Prosecuting Officer Insp Jagdeep Singh Jaswant Singh, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama