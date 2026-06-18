MIRI, June 18 — Police have arrested a 30‑year‑old local man in connection with a string of five break‑ins at business premises in the city.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the district’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) received several reports of break-ins between mid-May and early June.

He said information gathered at the crime scenes, coupled with continuous intelligence work, led to the suspect’s detention at the Pujut 2 housing area at around 7pm on June 10.

“An aggressive investigation on the suspect led to the recovery of clothing and accessories worn during break-ins,” Mohd Farhan said, adding that police also seized a small saw modified to force open roller shutter locks at the targeted shops.

With the arrest, Mohd Farhan said the district police have resolved all five cases sharing the same modus operandi, reported at Airport Commercial Centre, Assar Commercial Miri Bypass, Mosjaya, Permyjaya and Boulevard Miri, with total losses estimated at RM15,000.

He added that the suspect, who tested positive for drugs in a urine test, also has several past criminal records, including drug-related offences in Miri and other districts.

“The suspect is now facing charges under Section 457 of the Penal Code for each offence committed. The section provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years and may also include a fine. For second and subsequent offences, whipping may additionally be imposed,” he said. — The Borneo Post