SHAH ALAM, June 18 — A salesman pleaded guilty today in the Sessions Court to attacking a motorcyclist with a meat cleaver on the Federal Highway last Thursday.

Azmi Jantan, 42, entered the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Datin Fatimah Zahari.

He was charged with intentionally causing grievous hurt to Mohd Fairus Jaafar, 45, using a meat cleaver, which constitutes a deadly weapon, at Section 13 of the Federal Highway along the motorcycle lane at KM14.6 at around 8.19am on June 11.

The charge falls under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or caning upon conviction.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ho Zee Xing, earlier recommended that bail be set at RM30,000 with one surety.

He also requested that the accused surrender his passport and report to the nearest police station once a month.

The unrepresented salesman appealed to the court to reduce bail to RM5,000, citing his responsibility to support his wife and his status as a salesperson.

The man was granted bail of RM15,000 with one local surety, subject to the additional condition that he report to a nearby police station monthly until the conclusion of his case.

The court also set July 8 for the presentation of the facts of the case and sentencing.

A viral video showed a man being attacked with a meat cleaver along the Kuala Lumpur-bound motorcycle lane of the Federal Highway near Section 13, sustaining cuts to his head and arms.

The victim, on his way to work, reportedly honked at the suspect for blocking his path, sparking an argument that led to the attack. — Bernama