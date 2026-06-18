ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan) June 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Turkmenistan from June 18 to 19 is highly significant as it is expected not only to create more opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas sector but also to enhance collaboration in other industries such as transportation, logistics and agriculture between the two countries.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad Tajuddin, said the official visit is also expected to provide both sides with opportunities to explore greater cooperation in trade and investment, higher education and tourism, while opening avenues for Malaysian companies to expand exports, particularly in the halal and palm oil industries.

However, he said one of the most important outcomes would involve national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), which is expected to begin a new chapter and continue its operations in the Central Asian nation, one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, for another 20 to 25 years through an agreement expected to be signed during the visit.

Mohd Suhaimi said the visit, undertaken at the invitation of Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, also reciprocates the president’s official visit to Malaysia on December 18-19, 2024.

Petronas has been operating in Turkmenistan, known as the “White Marble” country, since 1996 and has invested US$11.8 billion (RM48.2 billion) there, he said.

Last year, Petronas signed a new agreement with the Turkmen government and a new partner, XRG, an international investment subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

“The agreement enables them to continue operating in Turkmenistan for another 20 to 25 years. New opportunities are expected to be discussed by the Prime Minister and the President of Turkmenistan, and the outcomes are expected to be announced by the Prime Minister at a press conference before he departs,” he told Malaysian media covering the visit.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, will be accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Economy Minister Datuk Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry, MITI and the Economy Ministry.

The trip marks Anwar’s first official visit to Turkmenistan and the fifth by a Malaysian prime minister.

He is expected to arrive in Ashgabat at 8.30pm local time on June 18 and attend a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora and friends of Malaysia.

Official events on June 19 will begin with a welcoming ceremony hosted by President Berdimuhamedov at the Presidential Palace, followed by a one-on-one meeting, bilateral talks, the signing of a joint statement by both leaders, and an exchange of agreements and memoranda of understanding already concluded by the two governments.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend an official luncheon hosted by Berdimuhamedov before performing Friday prayers at the Gypjak Mosque with Turkmenistan’s mufti Yalkap Hojagulyyev and members of the local Muslim community.

He will also attend the Turkmenistan-Malaysia Forum, held in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, before holding a press conference with Malaysian media and concluding the visit.

Apart from discussions on oil and gas, the visit is expected to explore investment opportunities in transportation, logistics, textiles and agriculture.

Mohd Suhaimi said Turkmenistan is also interested in cooperating with Malaysia in halal manufacturing, technology-related industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), and digital animation.

There are currently 177 registered Malaysians in Turkmenistan, most of whom are employees of Petronas Carigali Turkmenistan Sdn Bhd, their family members and staff of other international oil and gas companies.

Bilateral trade totalled RM75.8 million (US$17.71 million) last year, with Malaysia recording a trade surplus of RM75.2 million (US$17.58 million).

Malaysia’s main exports were agricultural products, accounting for 68.8 per cent of total exports, particularly coffee, engineering equipment, palm oil and palm oil-based products, and chemical-based products.

With twice-weekly flights between the two countries, Malaysia recorded 10,751 tourist arrivals from Turkmenistan in 2025, up significantly from about 7,545 in 2024 and 1,116 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines reported a steady flow of around 2,000 Malaysian passengers a month using its services to travel to Jeddah for the umrah pilgrimage. — Bernama