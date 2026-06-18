KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), through its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) arm, MAB Engineering Services, remains committed to supporting AirBorneo under its existing maintenance partnership as the Sarawak-owned airline works to overcome recent operational challenges.

MAG said MAB Engineering Services continues to provide line, base and component maintenance, as well as warehousing and logistics support to AirBorneo.

“Following recent operational disruptions, MAG is continuing to engage closely with AirBorneo as part of ongoing efforts to support the airline’s operational recovery and enhance aircraft availability,” the group said to Bernama today.

The group also said it is continuously reviewing its maintenance and parts-supply arrangements, alongside efforts to enhance operation, with all relevant parties working collaboratively to strengthen operational reliability and minimise disruptions to passengers.

AirBorneo’s MRO providers include Firefly Maintenance and Repair Organisation and MAB Engineering.

The sole Rural Air Services operator has recently come under scrutiny following flight delays and cancellations affecting several routes in East Malaysia, prompting public apologies from the carrier and concerns among passengers who rely on its services, particularly those in rural and remote communities.

In response to the challenges, AirBorneo is reviewing its maintenance support arrangements, spare parts provisioning strategy, and service-level expectations with partners to strengthen operational resilience.

AirBorneo currently serves 21 destinations, with primary operational bases in Kota Kinabalu and Miri. Its fleet comprises eight ATR 72-500 aircraft and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft. — Bernama