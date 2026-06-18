KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Muda has maintained “good ties” with Bersatu in Johor, though discussions on a potential electoral pact for the state polls have yet to reach a conclusion.

The party’s president, Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, said Muda had begun engagement with all opposition parties on possible cooperation, but no final decision had been made apart from its existing arrangement with Parti Sosialis Malaysia under a “progressive bloc”, according to Free Malaysia Today.

She added that the current status of Perikatan Nasional itself was also unclear.

“What I can share is that Muda has a good relationship with Bersatu in Johor,” she told reporters.

Amira, who was formerly Puteri Wangsa assemblyman before the Johor state assembly was dissolved, said any potential partners must align with Muda’s policy direction.

“The most important thing before we finalise cooperation is whether the other parties are committed to promoting progressive policies. We need to settle that first before deciding on anything else,” she said.

She also called on opposition parties to conclude negotiations soon so they can focus on policy matters during the campaign period.

Amira said Muda had already decided on the number of seats it would contest in Johor and had finalised its list of candidates.

“We will announce our candidates in the near future. I do not want to get ahead of the plans that have been made,” she said, adding that about 50 per cent of Muda’s candidates are women.

The Johor state election will be held on July 11.