JOHOR BAHRU, June 18 — The police will not compromise with any acts that provoke, threaten and incite hatred, including those linked to 3R issue (religion, race and royal institutions), for the upcoming state election.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said this includes acts of damaging public property, spreading false information or committing any offence that could affect public order throughout the election period.

“Strict action will be taken in accordance with the provisions under the law, irregardless of the background, political beliefs or position of any individual.

“In this regard, the Johor police contingent calls on all political parties, candidates, supporters and the public to adopt a sense of political maturity.

“This includes respecting the law to ensure that the democratic process takes place peacefully, harmoniously and responsibly,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Present was Johor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Hoo Chuan Huat and senior public order officers.

Ab Rahaman also reminded all parties to adhere to the guidelines set by the Election Commission (EC) and the authorities.

He said the Johor police have given an assurance that the security of the state would continue to be maintained and defended throughout the state election period.

“We will ensure that voters can carry out their responsibilities in a safe, orderly and conducive environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,710 police personnel in Johor are eligible to fulfil their responsibilities as early voters in the upcoming state election.

Ab Rahaman said the number involved officers and personnel working in the state from various formations.

He said the number was based on the list of voters registered by the EC as of May 21.

The EC has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election and July 11 as polling day, following the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly on June 1.

The upcoming state election will see several new and established parties contesting for the 56 state seats.