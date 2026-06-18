KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The High Court today fixed August 13 to hear an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seeking to restrain Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid from managing offshore assets valued at US$157.5 million and £85 million located in Jersey, a British Crown territory.

The application seeks to prohibit the widow of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, or any parties linked to her, from dealing with the offshore assets.

Judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin set the hearing date during case management proceedings attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and lawyer Muhammad Nizamuddin Abdul Hamid, who appeared for Na’imah.

Na’imah was exempted from attending today’s proceedings.

According to court filings, the application was submitted on June 25 last year after MACC alleged that the assets were acquired by Na’imah or individuals associated with her in Malaysia and had not been declared to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

The application was made under Section 53 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001), following investigations under Section 113 of the Income Tax Act and Section 4(1) of the AMLATFPUAA.

This marks the third application filed by the prosecution involving overseas assets, following earlier proceedings concerning assets in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

On June 19, 2025, MACC sought a restraining order to prevent Na’imah, her son Muhammed Amir Zainuddin, two individuals, five companies and related parties from managing overseas assets, including investment funds worth GBP21 million and USD99 million held in Singapore.

However, the High Court dismissed that application on May 22, 2026.

Separately, in proceedings involving The Ilham Foundation, the court fixed June 30 to deliver its decision on Na’imah’s application to set aside MACC’s bid to freeze several commercial and residential properties in London valued at GBP132 million.

Previously, on May 22, 2025, then MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki disclosed that eight investigation papers had been opened following fresh information received from foreign agencies concerning assets linked to Daim, his family members and proxies.

He said the latest information indicated that the assets under scrutiny had not been declared during MACC’s investigation in 2023. — Bernama