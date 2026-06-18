KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president, Larut MP and founder of the Reset movement Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin arrived at PAS headquarters here on Wednesday for a meeting involving Opposition lawmakers.

Also present were Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, reported Sinar Harian.

Several MPs approached by reporters declined to comment on the matters being discussed at the meeting, which is chaired by Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Earlier, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the meeting was expected to cover a range of current political developments, including issues surrounding Perikatan Nasional.

He said a media statement would be issued after the meeting and that no specific announcement was expected for now.

“We will issue a media statement. So, there is nothing to announce at this stage,” he said.

Asked whether MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia were attending, the PAS information chief said the meeting was only open to those who had received special invitations.

He said he could not confirm whether Bersatu MPs were among those taking part.

“That is uncertain. I was also invited by the secretariat to attend tonight,” he said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin said the issues affecting Perikatan Nasional were likely to be among the topics discussed, although that would depend on the agenda set by the meeting chairman.

“All matters can be discussed and it is up to the chairman of the meeting,” he said.