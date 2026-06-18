KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has set its sights on contesting all 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah as well as the federal territory of Labuan in the next general election, as the state’s ruling coalition begins preparations.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the coalition had begun strengthening its election machinery and appointed senior leaders to oversee preparations in six electoral zones covering all parliamentary constituencies in Sabah and Labuan.

“We discussed preparations for the upcoming general election. To face this general election, we are strengthening our party machinery in all parliamentary constituencies in Sabah,” he told reporters after chairing a GRS Supreme Council meeting here yesterday.

When asked about other allies and parties, he said that all component parties in GRS would use the coalition logo.

“On the parties who have formed the government with us… that we have not decided. We are not there yet,” he said.

The state government is made up of GRS, Pakatan Harapan as well as Umno and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

“That issue has not arisen and there has been no decision on it,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji said that as part of its preparations, the coalition had divided Sabah into six zones, with component party presidents tasked with monitoring the readiness of divisions and reporting on election preparations within their respective areas.

Hajiji will personally oversee Zone One, covering Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Tuaran, while Gagasan Rakyat deputy president Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun will head Zone Two covering Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan.

Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman will chair Zone Three comprising Papar, Kimanis, Beaufort and Sipitang, while Parti Bersatu Sabah acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam will oversee Zone Four covering Ranau, Keningau, Pensiangan and Tenom.

Liberal Democratic Party president Datuk Chin Su Phin will head Zone Five covering Sandakan, Batu Sapi, Libaran, Beluran and Kinabatangan, while Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah will coordinate preparations in Zone Six covering Tawau, Kalabakan, Lahad Datu and Semporna.

Although the current parliamentary term is only due to expire in December next year, Hajiji said GRS wants to begin preparations early.

GRS currently comprises Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Cinta Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and newly admitted component party Upko.