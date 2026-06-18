PORT DICKSON, June 18 — A total of 388 sexual harassment cases were recorded during the first five months of this year, according to Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Lim Hui Ying.

She said statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also showed a rising trend in reported sexual harassment cases, increasing from 477 cases in 2022 to 1,038 cases last year.

According to Lim, the increase does not necessarily reflect a higher prevalence of incidents alone, but also indicates greater public awareness and courage among victims and communities to come forward and reject the culture of silence.

“Based on our data, most cases occur in the workplace and involve individuals who have family ties to the victim. Feelings of shame or concerns over careers and family relationships may still prevent many victims from lodging reports.

“I urge colleagues, employers and family members to provide support to victims. These cases do not only involve women but also men, although the number of male victims remains relatively low,” she told reporters after officiating the Zero Tolerance of Violence: Say No T programme.

Lim stressed that sexual harassment is a serious form of misconduct that undermines a victim’s dignity, emotional well-being and overall quality of life, and should never be normalised in society.

Meanwhile, she said that as of June 15, the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment (TAGS) had received 100 complaints, with 82 cases resolved within 60 days of the first hearing, demonstrating the tribunal’s effectiveness in accelerating access to justice.

She added that the ministry, through the Women’s Development Department, is also implementing Women, Peace and Security (WPS) advocacy initiatives in line with the National Action Plan 2025–2030 to strengthen women’s roles in national security and development.

“I hope all parties will work together with the ministry to expand advocacy efforts related to sexual harassment and increase public awareness of rights, personal safety and prevention.

“Issues that are not addressed at an early stage may escalate into more serious situations and lead to various forms of violence that affect individuals and social harmony,” she said.

Lim emphasised that everyone, including parents, educators, employers, colleagues and students, shares the responsibility of building a culture of zero tolerance towards sexual harassment.

“Early education, the courage to speak up and stronger support systems for victims must continue to be strengthened,” she said.

She added that the government provides integrated support services through multiple channels, including counselling and psychosocial support via Talian Kasih 15999, which operates 24 hours a day, alongside local social support centres to ensure those in need can access timely assistance. — Bernama