KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has expressed confidence in former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan’s ability to lead the Malaysian Media Council (MMC), citing her distinguished judicial record, including notable dissenting judgments on press freedom and constitutional rights.

In a Facebook post, Teo described Nallini as a judge she holds in the highest regard, saying that throughout her distinguished career on the bench, she consistently demonstrated forward-thinking legal acumen and profound humanity.

“In the narrow 4-3 split decision regarding Malaysian citizenship for an illegitimate child (CTBE) born to a Malaysian father and a foreign mother, she penned a moving dissent, advocating for a purposive, compassionate interpretation of constitutional citizenship laws,” she said.

She also highlighted Nallini’s dissenting judgment in a landmark case involving an online news portal, in which she ruled that the portal should not be held liable for comments posted by its subscribers.

Expressing confidence in Nallini’s leadership, Teo said she had no doubt that the council would grow into a robust, independent, self-regulatory body that further elevates and protects the integrity of the media industry.

Teo noted that the Malaysian Media Council was finally established in 2025 after five decades of advocacy, petitions and policy dialogues.

“Journalists play a vital role in our modern society. They are not merely an industry; they are the 4th Estate of democracy.

“Because of this unique position, any state intervention will naturally be perceived as a form of oppression against media freedom. This is exactly why self-regulation is absolutely crucial,” she said.

Nallini was appointed chairperson of the MMC, the self-regulatory body established under the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025.

The council in a statement said Nallini’s appointment was unanimously endorsed by members of the MMC Board at a meeting on May 26. — Bernama