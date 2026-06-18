PORT KLANG, June 18 — The Selangor State Government is finalising the settlement of the land issue as the initial phase of the development of the Port Klang Third Terminal on Carey Island, here.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the process is being studied by the Transport Ministry and the Selangor government together with the private sector involving a concession model.

“So right now we are dealing with the Selangor State Government to first resolve the land issue.

“(The construction of this third port) will involve the Build-Operate-Transfer model. We do have a target if possible to start (construction) of the project this year but what is important now is that the land issue needs to be resolved,” he said.

He said this after the Pre-Launch Ceremony of Wisma Golden Horse, Q Centre @ PKFZ (Port Klang Free Zone) Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ), the opening of the Suntek Materials Sdn Bhd Factory and the Golden Horse Rubber Factory Phase 2 involving a cumulative new investment value of RM566 million and the launch of PKFZ: Smart Intelligence Industrial Park in PKFZ, Pulau Indah today.

On May 11, Loke was reported to have said that the government had approved the development project of the Third Terminal of Port Klang on Carey Island in Selangor.

The Third Terminal of Port Klang on Carey Island is a strategic project that is important to strengthen Malaysia's economic capabilities and position in the port and logistics sectors.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed all relevant agencies to move quickly in realising the development of the Third Terminal of Port Klang on Carey Island.

On Sept 17, 2025, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari reportedly said that the state government has identified 1,699.68 hectares (4,200 acres) of land to be developed as a third port at Pulau Carey, Kuala Langat covering 1,011.71 hectares (2,500 acres) of seabed land under the management of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) and 687.96 hectares (1,700 acres) of coastal land owned by Yayasan Selangor.

Meanwhile, commenting on employment opportunities for military retirees to meet the need for skilled manpower, Loke informed that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between PKFZ and the Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen’s Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) two weeks ago.

Loke said the MoU was also witnessed by him and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the government’s efforts to meet the demands of the industry and the market for the provision of skilled manpower.

On March 16, Loke reportedly said that the government would implement a special programme for retirees and military veterans to obtain a class E licence to drive heavy vehicles which is an effort to address the shortage of heavy vehicle drivers in the haulage and logistics industry. — Bernama