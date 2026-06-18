KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The High Court has dismissed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) judicial review application to challenge a freeze order imposed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on two of its bank accounts.

The Star reported that Justice Aliza Sulaiman, now a Court of Appeal judge, ruled that the applicants failed to prove the MACC’s actions were ultra vires, illegal, procedurally improper, irrational or made in bad faith.

“I do not think any of these has been established. In the premises, the applicants’ application is dismissed,” she said in brief grounds of judgment.

The court did not make any order as to costs.

Berita Harian in a separate report said that the High Court had earlier on October 30, 2023 granted Bersatu leave to initiate judicial review proceedings against MACC’s seizure of its bank accounts.

The application was filed on May 29, 2023 by Capt (Rtd) Datuk Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya in his capacity as a party official.

He named then attorney-general Tan Sri Idrus Harun and then MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, along with 20 others, as respondents.

Bersatu contended that its CIMB and AmBank accounts were seized on April 19, 2023 without a seizure order being served under Section 50(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The party also alleged that although MACC issued a statement on April 20, 2023 stating the accounts had been seized on April 11, it was never notified of the action on that date.