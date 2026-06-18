KAZAN, June 18 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the country’s consistent position on Gaza and the current geopolitical situation involving Iran.

During their meeting here today, Anwar said Russia had maintained a principled stance on both issues.

“I must take this opportunity to thank you (for) your position vis-à-vis Gaza and now Iran. You have taken a very consistent, principled position,” he said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting on Wednesday night.

Anwar said Malaysians and many others admired Putin’s steadfastness and conviction in upholding those positions.

“And I must say on behalf of the Malaysian people and many others, how we admire your tenacity and conviction,” he said.

Geopolitically, Gaza and Iran remain key issues in the Middle East, attracting the attention of major powers, including the United States, Russia and China.

Russia has consistently supported a ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian access for Palestinians and diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts.

Moscow has also maintained close ties with Tehran while advocating dialogue and negotiated settlements over military confrontation. — Bernama