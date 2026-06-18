KAZAN, June 18 — In a world that continues to face various challenges and uncertainties, platforms for engagement, such as the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit and bilateral relations between countries, are highly meaningful for strengthening mutual understanding, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said such summits are also important for building trust and exploring areas of cooperation that can deliver mutual benefits to Asean member states and Russia.

Speaking after attending a gala dinner hosted by President Vladimir Putin at the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, Anwar said the event provided an opportunity to foster closer ties among participating leaders.

“The event not only showcased Russia’s rich culture, history and heritage, but also served as an important platform to strengthen friendship and exchange views with fellow leaders in attendance,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is in Kazan, the capital and largest city of Tatarstan, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 17 to 18. — Bernama