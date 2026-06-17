KUANTAN, June 17 — Two men were killed, while two others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a three-tonne lorry at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Benta, Kuala Lipis, last night.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations and Rescue Division assistant director Mohd Salahuddin Isa said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 9.03pm and dispatched eight firefighters from the Kuala Lipis Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He added that his personnel found that one of the four men in a Perodua Axia had managed to get out of the vehicle on his own, while the remaining three were trapped inside.

“Firefighters then extricated the trapped victims, but two men were confirmed dead by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel,” he said in a statement.

He said the bodies of the two victims were handed over to the police, while the other two injured victims were sent to the Kuala Lipis Hospital.

He added that the lorry driver and woman passenger in the vehicle were not injured. — Bernama