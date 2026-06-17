IPOH, June 17 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah yesterday consented to receive RM18.76 million in business zakat (tithe) contributions from six corporate entities for Zakat Perak Al Ridzuan (Zapar) at Istana Kinta here.

In a statement, the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) said the contributions was led by Empayar Indera Sdn Bhd, represented by its general manager Datuk Hasrin Abdul Rahman, amounting to RM200,000.

This was followed by Maybank Islamic Financial Group, represented by its president and group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Khairussaleh Ramli, contributing RM4.087 million.

Lembaga Tabung Haji, represented by its group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad, contributed RM6,497,476.64, while Public Islamic Bank Bhd, represented by its chief executive officer Syamsul Azuan Ahmad Fauzi, handed over RM300,000.

TNB, represented by its president and chief executive officer Datuk Ir Ts Shamsul Ahmad, contributed RM7.285 million, while YP Nominees Holdings Sdn Bhd, represented by its chief executive officer Rozita Ramli, contributed RM385,802.13.

Sultan Nazrin later presented the zakat contributions to MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.

Earlier, the ceremony also saw the presentation of a letter of appointment to Perak Youth and Sports Department director Asmori Sa’ahari as a member of MAIPk.

MAIPk said the zakat contributions reflected the continued trust and commitment of zakat payers in strengthening the development of the ummah.

It said Zapar remained committed to managing and distributing zakat funds efficiently, transparently and accountably to ensure assistance reached eligible asnaf recipients.

“Between January and March 2026, a total of RM63,144,266.41 was distributed to asnaf groups in Perak through various assistance schemes.

“This achievement demonstrates that the trust placed by zakat payers continues to translate into tangible benefits for those in need,” it said. — Bernama