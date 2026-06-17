KOTA BHARU, June 17 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade seized 8,000 pieces of smuggled batik cloth from Thailand and a lorry in an operation in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, yesterday.

Its commander, SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the operation began at 7.30am when the raiding team used a drone to conduct observation of an illicit jetty in Nibong, Tumpat and saw a lorry entering along with a boat from Thailand carrying several gunny sacks.

“Several men were seen transferring the sacks into the lorry before the lorry moved away in a suspicious manner.

“The team then stopped the white Isuzu Hicom with the registration plate BQU 885 in Kampung Simpangan and checked it,” he said in a statement today.

The inspection found that the sacks contained 8,800 pieces of batik cloth believed to have been smuggled in from Thailand, he said, adding that a man, 32, was arrested and the cloth (worth RM1.76 million) and the lorry (worth RM80,000) totalling RM1.84 million were seized.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, he said, adding that the suspect and the seized items have been handed to the Pengkalan Kubor Customs for further action. — Bernama