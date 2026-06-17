KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Protecting e-hailing drivers must be made a national priority amid increasing reports of assault, intimidation, robbery and violence by unruly passengers, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said the safety and well-being of e-hailing drivers must therefore be given greater attention by all stakeholders, including the government, e-hailing platform operators, law enforcement agencies and passengers themselves.

“I urge all relevant stakeholders to work together to develop comprehensive safety measures that will better protect e-hailing drivers and create a safer transportation environment for everyone.

“Law enforcement agencies must continue to act firmly against individuals who assault, threaten or harass e-hailing drivers. Such offences should not be treated lightly as they not only endanger the victim but also undermine public confidence in the safety of e-hailing services,” he said in a statement today.

Among the measures proposed, Lee called for the wider adoption of in-car cameras or dashcams capable of recording both road activity and the vehicle interior, saying that such systems could deter criminal behaviour and provide valuable evidence during investigations.

He also urged e-hailing companies to strengthen passenger verification processes to ensure that users can be identified and traced in cases involving criminal or abusive conduct, adding that anonymous accounts and fraudulent registrations should not be tolerated.

In addition, he suggested enhancing emergency safety features within e-hailing applications, including providing drivers with access to a panic button that can immediately alert platform operators, emergency contacts and the police whenever they feel threatened or unsafe.

Lee also said e-hailing companies should establish clear protocols to identify high-risk rides, unusual passenger behaviour and suspicious travel patterns through the use of technology and real-time monitoring systems.

“The feasibility of installing protective barriers or partitions between drivers and rear-seat passengers may also be explored, particularly for drivers who frequently operate during high-risk hours or in areas with higher crime rates,” he added.

At the same time, he emphasised drivers should be provided with regular safety awareness training on conflict management, threat recognition, emergency response procedures and personal security measures.

“Every driver deserves to return home safely after a day’s work. Ensuring the safety of e-hailing drivers is not only a matter of occupational safety but also a matter of public safety. A safer environment for drivers ultimately benefits passengers and society as a whole,” he said. — Bernama