ALOR SETAR, June 17 — Police have seized 14.63 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja buds worth an estimated RM1.17 million from a car at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

Kedah deputy police chief DCP Baderulhisham Baharudin said the 24-year-old Malaysian driver of the car, who is also a student at a private higher education institution in Kuala Lumpur, was arrested during the operation on Monday.

“An inspection of the suspect’s family-owned four-wheel-drive vehicle led to the discovery of 13 black plastic packages containing substances believed to be ganja buds, hidden beneath the rear passenger seat.

“The total value of the drug seizure is RM1.17 million. The drugs were estimated to be capable of supplying about 73,150 addicts and had the potential to ruin the lives of hundreds of thousands of people had they reached the market,” he said at a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters last night.

He said preliminary investigations found that the suspect was believed to have acted as a courier for a drug smuggling syndicate that brought supplies into the country from a neighbouring nation before distributing them to markets in Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

“The modus operandi involved obtaining drug supplies from the Danok area in Thailand, concealing them beneath the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, and bringing them into Malaysia through the ICQS Complex.

“The suspect claimed he became involved in the activity on May 25 and admitted to having smuggled drug supplies into the country on four previous occasions, delivering them to locations instructed by the syndicate in return for RM4,000 per delivery,” he said.

Baderulhisham said further investigations were underway to identify the syndicate’s full network, including the source of supply, distribution chain and other individuals involved.

“The suspect, who also tested positive for ganja, has been remanded for six days until Sunday to assist investigations. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

“Kedah police will continue to intensify enforcement operations, particularly at the country’s entry points, to curb drug smuggling activities. Public cooperation is greatly appreciated in providing any information related to drug trafficking and smuggling activities to the police,” he said.

He added that members of the public could channel information to any nearby police station or through the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department hotline at 012-2087222. — Bernama