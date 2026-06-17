LAHAD DATU, June 17 – Four men, including a foreign national, have been detained for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl at a house here.

The suspects, all in their 20s, are alleged to have committed the act at approximately 2:00 am on May 9.

The matter came to light after the victim’s family members became aware of the incident, leading to a formal police report, Sinar Harian reported.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said that the incident occurred while the victim was sleeping alone in her bedroom.

“The suspects entered the room and forced the victim to have sexual intercourse with them, taking turns.

“The victim only lodged a police report after the incident became known to her family,” Dzulbaharin said in a statement last night.

The case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape. If convicted, the suspects face a penalty of up to 30 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

“All the suspects have been remanded for seven days to facilitate further investigation,” Dzulbaharin added.

The police chief also advised parents and families to remain vigilant and monitor their children’s social circles to prevent them from falling victim to such crime.