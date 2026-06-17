KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Malaysia and Uzbekistan have the potential to expand cooperation in various strategic sectors, including energy, trade, investment, education, the halal industry and tourism, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter was discussed during his meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev when the aircraft carrying him made a transit stop in Tashkent en route to Kazan, Russia, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 17-18.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the brief meeting provided an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views on efforts to strengthen bilateral ties that continue to grow in various strategic areas.

According to him, among the sectors discussed were trade, investment, education, the halal industry and tourism.

“We also touched on the importance of strengthening cooperation in preserving and upholding the treasures of Islamic civilisation as well as the scholarly tradition that produced great figures who contributed to the advancement of human civilisation,” he said.

Anwar said both countries also saw ample room to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, especially the gas and petroleum industries.

He added that the cooperation not only has the potential to boost economic growth, but also contribute to the energy security and sustainable development agenda.

Anwar also expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Asean countries and its increasingly important role in the Central Asian region.

He said the friendly relations between Malaysia and Uzbekistan must continue to be strengthened not only for trade and economic benefits, but also to elevate human dignity, empower knowledge and promote more equitable and inclusive development.

Before continuing his journey to Kazan, Anwar also took the opportunity to wish Uzbekistan’s national football team good luck as it prepares to begin its campaign in the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Colombia at 10am Thursday Malaysian time. — Bernama