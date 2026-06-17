KAZAN (Russia), June 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Kazan today for a two-day working visit to the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 17-18.

The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Kazan International Airport at 10.20pm local time (3.20am Wednesday Malaysian time).

He was accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai, while the Russian delegation was led by the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Minister of Digital Development of Tatarstan, Ilya Nachvin, Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin and officials from the State Protocol Department. Anwar was also served with chak-chak sweets and karavay bread, symbols of a long-standing cultural tradition used to honour guests.

According to a Wisma Putra statement earlier today, the summit will mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, which were established in Kuala Lumpur in 1991.

It added that the meeting will provide an opportunity for Asean and Russia to review progress achieved over the past 35 years and chart the future direction of cooperation under the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership.

“Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening practical cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food security, digital economy, science and technology, culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges,” according to Wisma Putra.

The summit is expected to adopt four outcome documents, namely the Kazan Declaration on the 35th Anniversary of Asean-Russia Relations, the Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation, the Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation and the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership 2026-2030.

Wisma Putra said the documents will guide Asean-Russia cooperation in the coming years and support efforts to build a more resilient and future-oriented partnership.

“Malaysia’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening Asean’s external relations, promoting Asean Centrality, and advancing practical cooperation with Dialogue Partners in an increasingly complex global environment,” the statement said.

While in Kazan, Anwar is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan and hold engagements with ASEAN counterparts to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Among the issues he will be focusing on are advocating dialogue and peace, supporting economic resilience, advancing energy and food security and deepening people-to-people links.

This visit to Kazan marks Anwar’s third trip to Russia since assuming office in November 2022.

Anwar first visited Russia in September 2024 to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, followed by an official visit to Moscow in May 2025, when he held discussions with Putin on areas including trade, investment, agriculture, education, aerospace and energy cooperation. — Bernama