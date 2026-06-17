PETALING JAYA, June 17 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that it will remain as a component party in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

As such, he said, Bersatu will also use the PN logo in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls slated for July 11 and August 1, respectively.

Muhyiddin stressed that the party cannot be removed from PN unilaterally or based on the decision of any single party.

“We will continue to remain as a member of PN, and no party can take action to remove Bersatu from PN unilaterally.

“If we follow the constitution, there are certain matters and clauses that must be adhered to. They must comply with the provisions and reach a consensus,” he told a media conference after chairing the Supreme Leadership Council meeting at Bersatu headquarters tonight.

Also present were Bersatu vice-presidents Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, as well as secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Previously, PAS had officially announced that it had ended all forms of political cooperation with Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said Bersatu is ready to face PAS in the state elections if efforts to restore relations between the two largest parties in PN fail.

He said the PN chairman should hold a meeting with all component parties for seat allocation in the elections, but Bersatu has not yet received a date for such a meeting.

He added that Bersatu will announce its list of candidates for the Johor state election soon. — Bernama