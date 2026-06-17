CHUKAI, June 17 — The search and rescue operation (Carilamat) for two fishermen who are feared missing after their boat sank in Kemaman waters on June 10 continued today, with the search area covering 50.40 square nautical miles.

Kemaman Zone Maritime director Abdul Halim Hamzah said the operation, which entered its seventh day, involved 19 members of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and eight members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said the assets involved an MMEA ship, KM Redang, with 19 members, and a PDRM boat, PLC 3.

“As of 12 noon today, the search team has yet to find any new leads regarding the two victims, namely the skipper, Azan Muda, 68, and Nordin Mohammad, 61,” he said in a statement today.

In the incident on June 10, a fishing boat carrying Azan and Nordin sank in a storm at 12:30 a.m.

However, another fisherman who was on the boat, Mahadi Jusoh, 51, was successfully rescued by other fishermen at 10:30 a.m. the next morning. — Bernama