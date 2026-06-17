KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — A viral video of a motorcyclist performing stunts on the streets of the capital has led to an arrest, after the city’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) tracked down the offender.

The investigation began after JSPT flagged a 1 minute 23 second clip uploaded to Facebook by account "Kyle Martopo." The footage, which had over 28,000 views the time, shows a rider on a black Yamaha 125ZR performing "wheelies" and other stunts.

Police have since confirmed that the incident took place on May 17, at approximately 3.10am along Jalan Tun Razak.

“Acting on information and intelligence gathered, a team of officers and personnel from the JSPT Intelligence/Operations Unit successfully tracked down and detained a 19-year-old local man believed to be involved in the incident on June 16 at approximately 2.00am in Batu Caves, Selangor,” the department said.

The suspect was promptly brought before the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Magistrate's Court on June 16 and charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

The court granted bail of RM1,000 with one surety, scheduling July 30, 2026, for the submission of documents.

The department then warned that monitoring operations and enforcement actions will be ramped up to eradicate hooligan activities across the city.