PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Rector Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar was named the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah at the national-level Maal Hijrah 1448H/2026 celebration at Putra Mosque here today.

At the same ceremony, renowned Islamic scholar from Morocco, Dr Ahmad Al-Raysuni, was honoured as the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah.

The awards were presented by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah. The recipients were presented with cash prizes, trophies and certificates of appreciation.

This year’s National Maal Hijrah celebration carried the theme “MADANI Dihayati, Ummah Diberkati”, reflecting efforts to strengthen values of compassion, unity and community well-being.

Also attending the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Ruziah Mohd Tahir, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan. — Bernama