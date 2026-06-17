KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Deputy Prime Ministers and Cabinet ministers yesterday called on Malaysians to embrace the spirit of Hijrah by embracing the arrival of Awal Muharram 1448H a moment for reflection to strengthen resolve, unity and national resilience.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Maal Hijrah serves as a reminder that change does not happen through words alone, but requires effort, discipline and determination to become better than yesterday.

“Hijrah also teaches us the value of sacrifice and perseverance in facing life’s challenges. These are the values that must continue to guide us in leading, working and serving the community.

“In a constantly changing world, the spirit of Hijrah calls on us to be courageous in embracing reforms, addressing our weaknesses and continuing to strive to give our best for shared progress,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with Awal Muharram yesterday.

He expressed hope that the new Hijrah year would strengthen Malaysians’ resolve to fulfil their responsibilities sincerely, strengthen unity and serve religion, nation and country to the best of their abilities.

This year’s National Maal Hijrah 1448H/2026M celebration carries the theme ‘Madani Dihayati, Ummah Diberkati’, reflecting the spirit of Prophet Muhammad SAW’s Hijrah, which marked the beginning of the development of an exemplary Islamic civilisation through the establishment of Madinah.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Maal Hijrah was not merely a change of date in the Islamic calendar, but a call to improve oneself, strengthen unity and shoulder greater responsibilities towards religion, family and the nation.

He said increasingly challenging global conditions, including the global supply crisis, supply chain disruptions and global economic uncertainties that have also affected Malaysia, required Malaysians to draw lessons from the spirit of Hijrah by being more prudent, resilient and adaptable to change.

Fadillah said Islam also teaches moderation and discourages wastefulness in all aspects of life, including adopting prudent spending habits, using energy and resources wisely, avoiding wastage of food, water and electricity and prioritising needs over wants.

“Small steps taken collectively can have a significant impact on the well-being of families, communities and the nation,” he said.

At the same time, he said Malaysia’s strength has always been rooted in the unity of its people, and therefore differences should not be allowed to divide society. Instead, the spirit of togetherness, mutual respect and cooperation must continue to be strengthened to ensure the country remains peaceful, stable and prosperous.

He also called on Malaysians to renew their resolve, uphold integrity and continue working hard towards a brighter future for the country.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the arrival of the Islamic New Year provides an opportunity for reflection, renewed determination and the strengthening of faith in navigating life’s journey.

“Hijrah teaches us the courage to change for the better, patience in facing challenges and sincerity in every effort we undertake. May this year bring mercy, blessings and peace to us all, God willing,” he said.

In the meantime, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan called on Muslims to welcome the new Hijrah year with prayers seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

“The arrival of 1 Muharam is not merely a public holiday, but also the best moment for self-reflection and self-improvement (Islah),” he said, while sharing guidance on reciting the end-of-year prayer for 1447H before Maghrib and the beginning-of-year prayer for 1448H after Maghrib, and encouraging Muslims to perform them with their families.

Also extending Maal Hijrah greetings were Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said; Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek; and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Similar greetings were also conveyed by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani; Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali; Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad; Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan; and Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari. — Bernama