KUANTAN, June 17 — The Pahang State Health Department (JKNP) is conducting an investigation following allegations that several visitors experienced symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and fever after bathing in a river at a recreational area near Bentong recently.

JKNP in a statement announced that a risk assessment had been carried out and the results of the initial investigation found that there were no notifications of food poisoning incidents or an unusual increase in acute gastroenteritis (AGE) cases received through the existing surveillance system.

“To date, no AGE cases have been confirmed to be linked to the incident. Raw water sampling for microbiological analysis was also carried out at several locations along Sungai Benus, Janda Baik on June 14 and the results of the laboratory analysis are still not out yet,” the statement said.

JKNP announced that control and prevention actions being implemented include active case detection, epidemiological investigations to identify sources of exposure and related risk factors as well as environmental risk assessments in the recreational areas involved.

According to the statement, AGE surveillance at government and private health facilities in the surrounding areas has also been enhanced to detect any clusters or increases in cases with epidemiological links.

At the same time, JKNP is working with relevant agencies in conducting water quality assessments and identifying possible sources of pollution to support the implementation of appropriate control measures.

In this regard, JKNP advises the public who experience symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache or fever after carrying out recreational activities in the river area to seek immediate examination and treatment at the nearest health facility.

Recreational and accommodation premises operators must ensure that sanitation facilities, clean water supply and sewage systems comply with public health requirements and are maintained regularly to reduce the risk of environmental pollution and waterborne diseases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to monitor this situation closely and will inform further developments from time to time based on the results of epidemiological investigations, risk assessments and laboratory analysis results.

The public is advised not to speculate that may cause public concern and always obtain information from official MOH channels. — Bernama