KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that broadcasting grounded in values, knowledge and wisdom continues to hold a special place in society despite rapid changes and growing challenges in the media landscape.

In a Facebook post marking the 16th anniversary of TV AlHijrah today, he expressed hope that the milestone would spur the station to further progress as a platform for public enlightenment.

He said the anniversary should serve as a catalyst for TV AlHijrah to advance its role in promoting moderate Islamic understanding, nurturing human values and supporting the Malaysia MADANI vision.

TV AlHijrah began trial broadcasts on Nov 1, 2010, before officially going on air on Dec 7 of the same year, which was 1 Muharram 1432H. — Bernama