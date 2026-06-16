IPOH, June 16 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, today said that the spirit of humanity and compassion must serve as the driving force behind the newly launched Perkeso Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre in Meru.

Sultan Nazrin said the modern and technologically advanced rehabilitation facility should provide renewed hope to patients and their families, while inspiring confidence that an injury does not mark the end of a meaningful life.

“It should reinforce the belief that, with appropriate treatment, suitable technology and an unwavering spirit, it is possible to rise again,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said this during his royal address at the launch of the Perkeso Neuro-Robotic and Cybernics Rehabilitation Centre in Bandar Meru Raya.

The Ruler said a nation's success should not be measured solely by towering skyscrapers, expansive highways or robust economic growth, but by its commitment to upholding human dignity and supporting those facing life's greatest challenges.

He said genuine progress is reflected in a nation's determination to assist vulnerable groups and provide second chances to those affected by illness, injury or disability through meaningful social programmes.

He described the facility as far more than a rehabilitation centre equipped with advanced technologies and modern treatment systems, saying it represented a comprehensive ecosystem that brings together medical expertise, healthcare services, physiotherapy, occupational and vocational therapy, psychological support, and social guidance.

“For a stroke survivor, this centre may mark the beginning of a journey towards regaining movement. For a worker recovering from a neurological injury, it may provide an opportunity to rebuild physical and mental strength.

“For an individual affected by a traumatic brain injury, it may offer the support needed to restore memory, speech and self-confidence. For their families, it may become a source of hope,” said Sultan Nazrin.

He pointed out that those who suffer serious injuries endure not only physical pain but also emotional hardship.

He said that many patients face feelings of anxiety, uncertainty, disappointment and diminished confidence as they contemplate a future that may appear increasingly uncertain.

“Their recovery requires a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation, one that extends beyond physical treatment to encompass emotional healing, the restoration of hope and the rebuilding of confidence.

“No matter how advanced the technology, robotic equipment alone cannot restore hope or rebuild confidence. Technology becomes most effective when complemented by the human touch,” he said.

“Robots and machines may assist in restoring movement, but the determination to persevere is nurtured through the care and compassion of doctors, nurses and therapists, and strengthened by the continuous prayers of patients and their families to the Almighty Creator,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin also called on society to reject any perception that regards those living with injuries or disabilities as burdens.

“They should neither be marginalised nor looked down upon. They remain an integral part of the Malaysian family.

“Each possesses experience, skills, knowledge, determination and values, and each remains capable of contributing meaningfully to society and to the nation.

“We must recognise that every individual possesses worth, talent, dignity and potential. What they require is support, access, training, opportunity and trust,” he said.

He said the centre should stand as a symbol that every life is valued, every worker matters and every family is important.

“Let it also remind us that adversity need not be the final chapter of one’s life.

“With the right support, a caring society and meaningful opportunities, individuals can rebuild their lives with dignity and independence,” he said.