KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) has issued a Proposed Decision against six companies over suspected involvement in a bid-rigging cartel linked to a RM5.7 million food supply tender under the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

MyCC chairman Tan Sri Idrus Harun said investigations conducted by the commission found indications that the companies had engaged in information sharing and collusion during the preparation and submission of their tender bids.

According to him, the alleged conduct involved agreements that had the effect of significantly preventing, restricting or distorting competition in relation to public procurement for the supply of raw, fresh and dried food products.

“These companies were found to have successively breached Section 4(1), read together with Sections 4(2)(d) and 4(3) of the Competition Act 2010 [Act 712]. The tenders involved carried a procurement value of RM5.7 million,” he said in a statement today.

However, Idrus stressed that the Proposed Decision represents only a preliminary finding and should not be interpreted as conclusive proof that the companies had violated Act 712.

He said all six companies have been informed of the proposed financial penalties that may be imposed should the findings be upheld.

The companies have been given 30 days from the date of receiving the Proposed Decision to submit written representations and will also be allowed to present oral representations before the commission at a later date.

“MyCC will only issue a Final Decision after taking into account the representations submitted by the companies together with all evidence gathered throughout the investigation process,” he said. — Bernama