SHAH ALAM, June 16 — The Selangor state government has reminded the public to remain vigilant against any short message service (SMS) or messages related to the KitaSelangor Voucher incentive and to refrain from clicking on suspicious links received from unauthorised sources.

The Selangor State Secretary’s (SUK) Office, in a statement today, said the reminder was issued to prevent the public from falling victim to online fraud involving the programme.

Applications for the KitaSelangor Voucher Programme have not yet opened to the public, it said.

“The public is advised to obtain information on the KitaSelangor Voucher Programme only through official channels of the Selangor State Government and not to be easily misled by any unverified information,” according to the statement.

The Selangor State Secretary’s (SUK) Office said eligible recipients will be notified via SMS in stages beginning June 23, allowing them to verify their details and submit applications through the KitaSelangor Voucher Portal, together with the required supporting documents.

“In this regard, the public is advised to wait for the official announcement from the state government on June 22 before taking any action regarding the programme,” the statement said.

The aid programme will be implemented in a targeted manner for recipients identified based on data and lists provided by relevant agencies.

“The groups involved include poor households in the eKasih database, laid-off workers, vulnerable groups registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and single mothers who meet the set eligibility requirements,” the statement said.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari yesterday reportedly said that a total of 50,000 low-income families in Selangor would receive cash aid of RM100 a month for six months under the KitaSelangor Voucher initiative.

He said the initiative, which would begin on June 30, was part of the RM140 million Selangor Resilience Strengthening Package Phase 1 unveiled on April 16 to help residents cope with global economic uncertainty, rising living costs and the impact of the global supply crisis. — Bernama