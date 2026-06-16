CHUKAI, June 16 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for two fishermen feared missing after their boat sank in Kemaman waters on Wednesday continued yesterday, with the search area covering 117.30 square nautical miles.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director Abdul Halim Hamzah said the operation, now in its fifth day, involved 34 people from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the marine police and local fishermen.

He said the assets deployed include MMEA vessel KM Redang with 19 personnel, a PLC 3 marine police boat with eight personnel and a local fishing boat with seven fishermen.

“As of 6pm today, the search teams have not found any new clues regarding the two victims, boat skipper Azan Muda, 68, and Nordin Mohammad, 61,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the SAR operation for the two fishermen was suspended for the day and would resume this morning.

In the incident on Wednesday, a fishing boat carrying Azan, Nordin and Mahadi Jusoh, 51, sank during a storm at 12.30am.

However, Mahadi was rescued by other fishermen at 10.30am on Thursday. — Bernama