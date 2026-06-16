KUCHING, June 16 — School management must strengthen oversight and guidance to prevent incidents of sexual misconduct involving teachers, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“This should not happen. It is a human right issue. We do not want incidents like this to occur, but they can still happen.

“Therefore, what we can do is strengthen school management,” the Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development told reporters after officiating the STEM Catalyst 2026 event at SMK Padawan yesterday.

He was responding to the latest case of alleged sexual misconduct involving a teacher in Lawas that recently went viral on social media.

Sagah added that school administrators had a crucial responsibility to provide adequate education and guidance to both teachers and students.

“Those holding administrative positions in schools must provide sufficient education and guidance to teachers and students.

“Secondly, there must be a strong warning against things that are wrong and should not happen,” he said.

The Sarawak Education Department is cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation into the alleged incident.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education’s Integrity Unit and the Inspectorate of Schools (Jemaah Nazir) have initiated their own internal investigations into the matter.

The police are also investigating the allegation. — The Borneo Post