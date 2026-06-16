KUCHING, June 16 — The Sarawak government has allocated RM10 million in grants to Independent Chinese Secondary Schools (ICSS) in the state as part of its continued commitment to supporting educational development across all streams.

The grant was presented by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during a courtesy call by the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Boards at the Satria Pertiwi Complex here on Monday.

Leading the delegation was the association’s chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming who was joined by deputy chairman Dato Sri Richard Wee Liang Chiat, treasurer Dato Sri Song Tiing Seng and assistant secretary-general Kuang Wei Hua.

Also present was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report, the allocation reflects the state government’s inclusive policy of recognising the role of all streams of education producing quality human capital and contributing to the state’s development.

Since 2014, the Sarawak government has consistently provided annual aid to the schools, with total allocations reaching RM102 million over a 13-year period.

The increase in funding from RM3 million to RM10 million annually has also helped ease the financial burden on school management boards while ensuring the continued development of these educational institutions.

During the courtesy call, representatives of the association expressed appreciation for the state government’s sustained support, describing it as an essential factor in enhancing academic excellence and nurturing graduates capable of contributing to Sarawak’s growth.

The support is also aligned with Sarawak’s broader policy of ensuring equitable access to educational opportunities, including through the Free Tertiary Education Scheme (FTES).

As of the first quarter of this year, a total of 4,694 students had benefitted from the scheme, including 94 Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) holders from Chinese independent secondary schools who received full sponsorship for their tertiary studies. — The Borneo Post