KOTA KINABALU, June 16 — Sabah has welcomed Japan’s decision to downgrade its travel advisory for parts of the state’s east coast, describing the move as international recognition of improving security conditions and growing confidence in the state’s tourism industry.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the revised advisory by Japan’s Foreign Ministry reflected years of efforts by Malaysian security agencies to strengthen enforcement, monitoring and coordination in eastern Sabah.

“I welcome the decision by Japan’s Foreign Ministry to lower its travel advisory level for parts of Eastern Sabah, as this represents a clear and undeniable recognition that Sabah is safe, stable, and ready to receive the world,” he said in a statement today.

Jafry said the downgrade was based on “real and measurable improvements” on the ground, including the absence of any kidnapping-for-ransom incidents since 2020 and enhanced cooperation among security agencies.

“Sabah welcomes visitors from all walks of life and from every nation, with confidence and pride,” he said.

Sabah minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said Japan’s decision to ease its travel advisory for eastern Sabah reflected improved security and stronger enforcement in the area. — Picture by Julia Chan

Under the revised advisory, Japan downgraded its warning for islands off eastern Sabah — excluding Banggi Island, Balambangan Island and several others — from Level 3, which advises against all travel, to Level 2, which advises against non-essential travel.

Meanwhile, the advisory for coastal areas stretching from Kudat to Tawau, including Banggi Island, Balambangan Island and surrounding areas, was lowered from Level 2 to Level 1, under which travellers are advised to exercise caution.

Jafry said the decision was a significant vote of confidence in Sabah’s security environment and tourism sector.

He also expressed appreciation to Japan and other international partners for reviewing travel advisories based on current conditions on the ground.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors from Japan and around the world to experience the uniqueness, warmth, and beauty that Sabah has to offer.”

The minister said the positive development should also prompt airlines to reassess connectivity into Sabah in anticipation of increased visitor arrivals.

“In light of this positive development, there is also a need for airline partners to review and enhance flight connectivity to Sabah. Increased flight frequencies and new routes will be crucial in anticipating the expected rise in tourist arrivals,” he said.

Jafry said the state government was intensifying preparations for Visit Sabah Year 2027, which aims to showcase Sabah’s natural attractions, cultural diversity and hospitality to international visitors.

He stressed that the state would continue strengthening security measures and safeguarding its tourism industry.

“We will not be complacent. Sabah will continue to strengthen security, protect our people, and safeguard the tourism industry,” he said.

Sabah’s east coast tourism industry had previously suffered from a spate of kidnapping-for-ransom incidents in the early 2000s, which saw insurgent groups target international tourists off Semporna’s island resorts.

Since then, Semporna has re-emerged as an island escape hotspot, with tourists, particularly from mainland China, flocking to its new water bungalows and turquoise waters.