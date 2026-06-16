PUTRAJAYA, June 16 — The national-level Ma’al Hijrah Celebration 1448H/2026M begins this afternoon with Tausiyyah @ Ma’al Hijrah and prayer recital at Putra Mosque here.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the programme, which starts at 4pm, will be attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan, while the prayer recital will be led by Putra Mosque grand imam Dr Muhamad Zakuwa Rodzali.

The main celebration will take place tomorrow, in conjunction with 1 Muharam 1448H, at Putra Mosque from 7am and will see the presentation of the National and International Tokoh Ma’al Hijrah Awards.

“The ceremony will be graced by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah,” he said in a statement today.

About 5,000 guests are expected to attend, including the Deputy Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, heads of service, and representatives from government agencies, higher education institutions and the private sector in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Sirajuddin said this year’s theme, “MADANI Dihayati, Ummah Diberkati” reflects the spirit of the Prophet Muhammad’s Hijrah (migration) which marked the beginning of Islamic civilisation through the establishment of Madinah.

He said the values of justice, unity, trustworthiness, compassion and well-being practised by the Prophet SAW align with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

“Embracing these values can help build a united, resilient and blessed ummah, in line with the spirit of migration in developing a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said.

A new feature this year is Tausiyyah @ Ma’al Hijrah, which focuses on the contemplation of Quranic verses and encourages Muslims to view Hijrah as a catalyst for positive change.

The programme will allow participants not only to listen to Quran recitations by leading qaris, but also to better understand and apply the lessons from the verses in their daily lives.

Sirajuddin said the National and International Tokoh Ma’al Hijrah 1448H/2026M Premier Lecture will be held on June 18 at Auditorium Putrajaya Islamic Complex from 9am, providing award recipients an opportunity to share their knowledge, experiences and contributions to the development of the ummah.

He added that this year’s celebration is being organised in a modest yet meaningful manner, in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s fiscal position while safeguarding the well-being of the people. — Bernama