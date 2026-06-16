KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has reportedly said the Perikatan Nasional Plus (PN+) agenda will continue despite the party ending its political cooperation with Bersatu.

According to Berita Harian, Tuan Ibrahim said the move had opened more space for Opposition parties to work together under the PN+ framework.

“PN+ is an initiative to establish cooperation with various political parties that want to be with PN,” he was quoted as saying.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS’s good ties with Parti Wawasan Negara, founded by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, marked the start of this more open approach.

He said PAS would also review applications from other parties, including Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Berjasa.

“We are opening the door to cooperation with all parties to ensure the Opposition has one voice in facing Pakatan Harapan in the next general election,” he said.

He added that all parties in the arrangement must be bound by a common position on elections and political work.

Asked when the PN+ strategic pact would be formally announced, Tuan Ibrahim said this would be decided at the appropriate time.

Berita Harian reported that PAS had previously been working on the formation of PN+, involving existing component parties including Bersatu, as well as the movement led by Hamzah.

On June 8, PAS announced that it was ending political cooperation with Bersatu, raising questions over the direction and continuity of the proposed PN+ arrangement.