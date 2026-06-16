IPOH, June 16 — The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Perak has decreased by 71 people from 27 families this morning compared to 92 people from 33 families last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, the victims are at two PPSs, one in the Larut Matang and Selama district, and the other in the Manjung district.

“The PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Hampar in the Larut Matang and Selama district decreased to 20 victims from eight families from Kampung Batu 25, Kampung Berjaya, Kampung Batu 23 and Sungai Rotan.

“The PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Beruas in the Manjung district recorded 51 victims from 19 families, from Kampung Kilang, Taman Anggerik Permai and Kampung Pulau Kabung,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department expects rain and storms this evening in Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Muallim and Batang Padang. — Bernama