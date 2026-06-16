GEORGE TOWN, June 16 — The Penang state government is fully supportive of more systematic and controlled management of refugees in the state, particularly the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) mechanism, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the DPP is not a policy to increase the number of refugees in Penang, but a federal mechanism to know who they are, where they are located and how they can be monitored more effectively.

“For the state government, our priority is to ensure public safety, the well-being of local communities and compliance with the law are always preserved,” he said in a statement issued today.

Earlier, during a press conference, he was asked to comment on the Rohingya community in Penang.

Chow said he would release a statement to ensure accuracy in his remarks on the issue.

“The Penang state government has always adopted a pragmatic, prudent and responsible approach in dealing with the issue of refugees and asylum seekers in the state, in line with the policies and decisions set by the federal government,” he said.

Citing data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Chow said there were an estimated 20,022 refugees and asylum seekers in Penang as of August 2023.

He said the state government would not compromise on any violation of the law, including criminal activity, document abuse, human trafficking, immoral activities or immigration offences, regardless of those involved.

He said these will be dealt with by the authorities in accordance with the provisions of the law in force without any exception.

At the same time, he called on all parties to assess this issue objectively and based on facts.

“The issue of refugees is a challenge faced by many countries around the world, and requires a balance between humanitarian considerations, national security and the interests of the local population,” he said.

He said the state government will continue to work closely with security agencies and the federal government to ensure that the management of refugees and asylum seekers is carried out in an orderly, registered and controlled manner so that it does not affect the safety, social stability and well-being of the public.