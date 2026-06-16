BINTULU, June 16 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Maritime Zone has detained a tugboat suspected of breaching navigation regulations after it failed to fly the Malaysian flag while operating within Malaysian port waters.

Bintulu Maritime Zone director Capt Muhammad Suffian Eldine Abdullah said the vessel was detained at about 10.10am on Sunday during enforcement patrols.

“The tugboat was intercepted approximately 2.4 nautical miles north-west off Kuala Kemena.

“Inspections revealed that the vessel was suspected of committing an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 by failing to display the Malaysian flag while within a Malaysian port from sunrise to sunset, as required by law,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Suffian added that further inspection found that the vessel was manned by six crew members comprising five Indonesian nationals, including the skipper, and one Indian national.

“All crew members and the vessel were detained and escorted to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre for further investigation,” he said.

Muhammad Suffian said the enforcement action reflected MMEA’s continued commitment to ensuring compliance with maritime laws while strengthening the safety, security and sovereignty of the nation’s waters.

He noted that compliance with navigation regulations, including the requirement to fly the national flag, not only reflects a vessel’s identity and status but also plays an important role in maritime safety and enforcement.

“MMEA will continue to intensify patrols and monitoring activities in Sarawak waters to detect any violations of maritime laws, in line with its role as the country’s primary maritime enforcement agency,” he said.

He added that the agency remains committed to ensuring Malaysian waters remain safe, secure and free from unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, the maritime community has been urged to comply with all applicable laws and regulations while operating at sea to avoid enforcement action.

Members of the public with information on maritime crimes or emergencies at sea can contact the emergency line 999, the Bintulu Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 086-314254, or the Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 for immediate assistance. — The Borneo Post