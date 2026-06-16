PUTRAJAYA, June 16 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has assured that medicine supplies in Malaysia remain stable and sufficient, although a small number of products continue to be closely monitored.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry tracks 702 medicine types covering 3,739 registered products through monthly reports submitted by registration holders.

“As of May 8, 2026, 505 medicine types, or 72 per cent, had stock levels exceeding 90 days and were classified as low risk.

“Another 79 types (11.3 per cent) were categorised as moderate risk with supplies lasting between 60 and 90 days, while 118 items (16.8 per cent) had stocks below 60 days and were considered high risk,” he told Bernama in a written reply today.

The moderate and high-risk categories include antibiotics, cancer drugs, vaccines, antidotes, psychiatric medicines and cardiovascular treatments.

“Of the 118 high-risk items, only 14 were deemed critical due to reliance on a single registration holder or delays of more than a month for incoming supplies,” he said.

These include Fluorouracil (cancer treatment), Methylene Blue (used in diagnostic procedures), Linezolid (an antibiotic) and Coal Tar Solution for psoriasis treatment.

However, Dr Dzulkefly said checks with MOH facilities and concession companies found that 13 of the 14 critical medicines still have stock levels exceeding 90 days. The remaining item, Carbinoxamine Maleate/Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride, is not listed in the MOH Drug Formulary.

“This means medicine supplies for patients at MOH facilities remain sufficient and are not currently affected,” he said.

Additional shipments of critical medicines are scheduled to arrive between June and September, while the ministry continues to work closely with industry players, suppliers and healthcare facilities to address potential supply disruptions early.

On June 14, Prime Minister’s economic adviser Nurhisham Hussein said that over 70 per cent of public healthcare medicine supplies currently have stock levels exceeding three months, while most critical medications have alternative treatment options available. — Bernama