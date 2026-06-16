PUTRAJAYA, June 16 — Malaysia strongly rejects allegations linking the country to inhumane treatment of migrant and refugee children, including members of the Rohingya community, and stresses that various measures have been implemented to ensure that their welfare and protection continue to receive due attention.

The Home Ministry (KDN) said claims that children are detained without protection or denied basic welfare do not reflect the actual efforts being undertaken to manage irregular migration responsibly, humanely and in line with national security requirements.

“As of February 28, 2026, a total of six Baitul Mahabbah shelters were operating nationwide, accommodating 188 children, including seven classified as unaccompanied or separated children,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the Baitul Mahabbah initiative is an interim measure aimed at providing more suitable temporary accommodation for children aged 12 and below together with their guardians.

“The government, through the Home Ministry and the Immigration Department, has implemented various measures to ensure that the welfare and protection of the children involved continue to receive due attention,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said that under the initiative, the children are transferred from conventional immigration detention depots while documentation processes, status verification and further arrangements are being carried out.

“At Baitul Mahabbah, they are placed in a more conducive environment and provided with their basic needs, safety and healthcare, as well as access to informal educational activities, basic guidance and recreational spaces suited to their age and circumstances,” it said.

It added that Baitul Mahabbah also serves as a temporary transitional measure while the government refines a more comprehensive alternative to child detention framework through collaboration between the ministry, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), the government’s strategic partners and relevant non-governmental organisations.

“At the same time, the government is planning to expand the scope and capacity of Baitul Mahabbah in phases, including to accommodate children in other age groups, subject to the suitability of facilities, security considerations, child protection requirements and the capacity of implementing agencies,” the statement said.

The ministry also stressed that the approach is intended to ensure that the children involved do not remain in conventional detention environments, while protecting them from the risks of exploitation, migrant smuggling, human trafficking and neglect.

“The approach taken is aimed at balancing humanitarian considerations with the government’s responsibility to safeguard national security and the integrity of the immigration system,” it said.

The ministry also stressed that issues involving vulnerable communities, including the Rohingya, cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader challenges posed by illegal entry, migrant smuggling and human trafficking, which are complex and transnational in nature.

As such, the ministry called on all parties, including countries of origin, international organisations, regional partners and humanitarian activists, to play a more decisive and responsible role in seeking sustainable solutions, including addressing the root causes of forced migration, combating migrant-smuggling syndicates and expediting resettlement to third countries. — Bernama