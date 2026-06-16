KOTA BHARU, June 16 — Madani Communities nationwide have been urged to ensure the public receives accurate, verified and reliable information on the government’s policies, initiatives and achievements.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the responsibility should be shared collectively and not left solely to government agencies such as the Information Department (JAPEN) and the Community Communications Department (J-KOM).

He highlighted several government successes, including efforts to ensure food security, such as maintaining sufficient rice supplies during festive seasons through initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Likewise, through the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme System (eCOSS) under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the once hard-to-find subsidised packet cooking oil is now available to consumers.

“These are among the achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that must be communicated to the people by MADANI Communities,” he said at the Jiwa Madani programme here today.

During the event, Fahmi also presented appointment letters to Kelantan Madani Community leaders for the 2026-2027 term.

He said the Communications Ministry would organise regular briefing sessions to keep community leaders informed of current issues and government initiatives that need to be conveyed to the public.

In addition, JAPEN has been tasked with monitoring the performance of Madani Communities to ensure they remain effective in disseminating information at the grassroots level.

“We will also ask JAPEN to act swiftly if any Madani Community is found to be inactive. If that happens, we will make the necessary changes, including replacing those who are not performing,” he said. — Bernama