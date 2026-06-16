MUAR, June 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded the people of Johor to choose leaders who possess integrity, wisdom, and are not arrogant when given power, to ensure that the welfare of the poor and the grassroots community is always protected.

He said that the election of leaders is a crucial factor in determining the future of a state, noting that there are certain factions that only exploit racial sentiments to gain support but fail to fulfill their responsibilities to the people after taking office.

“For politics to succeed, people must read and listen. Do not exploit sentiments of hatred toward others, no. Do not. Think about what will happen to our country, our children, our grandchildren, our schools, our hospitals...,” he said during his speech at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Grand Rally here last night.

Anwar, who is also the Prime Minister, said that leaders elected by the people should not be arrogant after winning elections, but should instead focus on efforts to resolve the issues faced by the public, especially those in need.

In line with this, he said PH needs to secure a victory in this Johor State Election (PRN) to ensure that the state government’s policies move in tandem with the Federal Government’s development agenda.

He added that alignment between the state and federal governments is vital to ensure that all negotiations, distribution of aid, and the economic spillover from mega projects can be fully enjoyed by the people at the grassroots level.

“That is why I say Pakatan Harapan must win in Johor so that we can bring change to the state of Johor. The major Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) project — that was negotiated by us (the Federal Government)... We are also expanding the Port of Tanjung Pelepas.

“I am not saying the Johor government didn’t help; they did. But who executed it? We did. So, I want a representative Johor state and for the state to change its policies. Do not worry about the projects, I will look after them... I want the state government, state representatives, and state exco members to take care of the ordinary citizens below,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar also urged Johor voters, including those residing outside the state, to return home and fulfill their responsibilities in the state election this July 11 for the sake of Johor’s future.

He added that every vote is invaluable in bringing about policy changes and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth can be comprehensively enjoyed by the people. — Bernama